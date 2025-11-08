Seeds sail smoothly on Day 1

Top seed in boys is Shreyas Choutmahal and other seeds are Avyan Pulgam, Divyesh Amode, Adiraj Patil, Vihaan Murthy and Kabir Panchmatia. In the girls top seed is Jyotishikha Arekanti and other seeds are Aarya Jadhav, Hradini Tribhuvan, Gargi Burade. Players have come across Maharashtra.

The matches were played in the Best of 11 format and progressed well with no major upsets. On Sunday the boys and girls semifinals will be followed by finals. Matches will start at 10:00 am so those interested are welcome to come and enjoy cheering the young players.

Results

oys singles QF: Shreyash Choutmahal beat Shaswat Ghogare 6-0; Vihaan Murthy beat Divyesh Amode 6-4; Tiaan Thakkar beat Avi Sood 6-0; Kabir Panchmatia beat Vansh Aurangabadkar 6-0;

Girls singles QF: Tiaana Thakkar beat Jyotishika Arekanti 6-1, Navisha Jejani beat Arhasee Pise 6-2, Nidhi Patil beat Ahana Modi 6-2, Aaradhya Pawar beat Aarya Jadhav 6-0.