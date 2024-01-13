Sejal claims women singles tennis title

In the final, Dejal defeated Jharkhand girl Nema Kispotta 6-3, 6-4. Prior to that in the semi-final she got the better of Thania Gogulumanada (Telangana) 6-1, 6-4. In the quarters, Sejal recorded a 6-4, 5-7, 6-0 win over Bihar's Ayushi Singh.

IT can be mentioned here that Sejal Bhutada has been selected in the Maharashtra tennis team for the Khelo India Youth games to be held in Chennai from January 27 to 31.

She is a student of Engineer's English School, Kukde Layout Rameshwari Nagpur. She attributes the credit of her success to the parents and officials of Nagpur District Hardcourt Tennis Association (NDHTA) Sudhir Bhiwapurkar, Vijay Naidu, coach Vishal Landge and Navin More.