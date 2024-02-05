Services push Vidarbha on backfoot

In response to Services first innings score of 241, Vidarbha were struggling on 191 for 8. It would be an herculean task for Vidarbha to take crucial first innings lead as they were still trailing by 50 runs with just two wickets in hand.

Barring captain Akshay Wadkar (59, 80b, 5x4) and middle order batter Shubham Dubey (32, 103 b, 2x4, 1x6) other batsmen failed to deliver. Right arm pacer Varun Choudhary (4 for 44) and Poonam Puonia (2 for 33) did maximum damage by sharing six wickets between them.

Vidarbha suffered a massive blow when Choudhary dismissed veteran opening left-handed batter Faiz Fazal on duck on the very first ball. Then Vidarbha never recovered from the shock. Professional Dhruv Shorey contributed just nine runs before he was clean-bowled by Choudhary. Another professional former Karnataka batsman Karun Nair (24) too became victim of Choudhary who was firing on all cylinders. Sanjay Ramaswamy (25m 82 b, 4x4) who showed some resistance failed to convert the start into big knock. He was trapped in front of stumps by Poonia. Thus Vidarbha lost four wickets for just 60 runs.

After the collapse, Wadkar playing from the front started the rescue work in the company of Shubham Dubey. Playing rivla bowlers confidently, Wadkar completed his 11th half century in the first class cricket. When they were going solid, Choudhary broke the partnership by dismissing Dubey with 148 runs on board. Both the batters added valuable 88 runs for the fifth wicket partnership. After completing century, Wadkar was out on 59 off N Yadav off LS Kumar . Aditya Sarvate (13) and Darshan Nalkande (11) too couldn't sustain on the wicket for long time.

At stumps, Umesh Yadav was playing on 14 in the company of Akshay Wakhare who was yet to open his account.

Brief scores

Services (1st innings):241 all out in 87.5 overs (Rajat Paliwal 84, LS Kumar 73, Umesh Yadav 3 for 73, Aditya Thakare 3 for 39, Darshan Nalkande 2 for 40)

Vidarbha (1st innings): 191 for 8 in 74 overs (Akshay Wadkar 59, Shubham Dubey 32, Sanjay Ramaswamy 25, Karun Nair 24, Varun Choudhary 4 for 44, Poonam Poonia 2 for 33).