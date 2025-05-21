Session on GAIL pipeline today

Executive Director (O&M) / OIC and Zonal Executive Director GAIL (India) Limited, Mumbai Praveer Kumar Srivastava, will address the meeting.

Top representatives from GAIL will also available Anbu Selvan, CGM (O&M), F M Mahajan, CGM (Projects), Santanu Basu, Zonal CGM (Marketing), Prashant Firake, GM (O&M), Anurag Arora, DGM (Marketing–Gas).

Good potential for business growth for all manufacturing units including those in the metal industry (i.e. iron, steel, copper & aluminium), paper mills, logistics companies, auto ancillary, tyres, specialty chemicals / petrochemicals, glass, food processing units and others.

VIA president Vishal Agrawal and MIA president P Mohan appealed to members of the associations, industrial fraternity and interested entrepreneurs to kindly attend the program in large numbers.

For details interested can contact contact VIA : 0712-2561211 / 9922386398 or MIA : 07104-236138 / 9370287715 or Project Director, Girdhari Mantri (9225237066).