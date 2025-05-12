Seven Star Riyaz shines in Porwal victory

Porwal dominated the proceedings right from the beginning. Particularly, Riyaz dominated the opponents making frequent moves. He slammed the goals in 1st, 111th, 13th, 15th, 26rh, 31st and 35th minutes to put his team in the commanding position. He was ably supported by Affan Qurreshi (2nd min and 5th min), Mohammad Umar (19th min)and Arav Kadbe (40 th min).

In another match, NSA defeated Sankalp via penalty shootout. The score was equalised (1-1) during the regulation time. For NSA, Raghav found the net in 52nd minute. For Sankalp the goal came from Manas thru penalty corner.

In tie-breaker, Raghav, Daksh, Soham and Likhit converted the opportunities. For the opponents, only Sthita, Manas and Reyansh found the net.