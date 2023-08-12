SFC blank Wardha 2-0

SFC had an upper hand right from the word go. After a change of ends, Arshad Sheikh scored much-awaited goal for SFC in the 48th minute. Two minutes later once again he found the net to seal the fate of opponents.

In another match, New Qadar Ekta defeated Lashkari Bagh United 1-0. Awase Momin scored the winning goal for Qadar Ekta in the 11th minute. In the 18th minute, Karan Desai netted much awaited goal for Hiltop FC.

In another match, Salim FC entered the next round defeating Rehmat FC 1-0. The winning goal for Salim FC came from Shafique Ansari in the 11th minute.

Al Kusar FC defeated Faizan FC5-4 via tie-breaker. The score was nil during the regulation time. In the tie-breaker, Rashid, Anas, Shaqub Anwar, Afzaal Akhtar and Huzaif Mohammad perfectly scored the goals for Faizan FC. For the opponents, Abu Ameen, Shahdab Ansari, Umaid and Ziya Ali found the net.