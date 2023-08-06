SFS, CPS (Dabha) reign supreme

In the Under-14 boys final, SFS defeated St John's School 1-0. Thanks to Rafay Khan who scored an all-important goal in the 19th minute. Islamia High School achieved third place defeating CPS Dabha 2-0. Sheikh Sadique (12th min) and Sheikh Amran (29th min) were the goal scorers.

In the Undeer-17 final, CPS Dabha got the better of Chanda Devi Saraf School 1-0. Praneel Ghoshal netted an all-important goal in the 7th minute.e Centre Point School, achieved third place by defeating their Katol Road branch 1-0.