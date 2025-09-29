SFS win football crown

Despite heavy rain on the eve of the match that left the pitch muddy, both teams showcased determination and skill to entertain the packed stands.

St. John’s started strongly, with Sahil Samudre threading a beautiful pass to Yash Rajwade, who missed an early scoring opportunity. However, SFS quickly settled into rhythm. In the 9th minute, Samuel Francis unleashed a thunderous 25-yard strike that sailed past the goalkeeper—one of the finest goals of the tournament—giving SFS a 1-0 half-time lead.

The second half saw SFS assert full control. In the 17th minute, a handball inside the penalty area by St. John’s defender Umar gifted SFS a spot-kick. Krutarth Deshbhratar calmly converted to double the advantage. St. John’s, led by Moses Joseph, Vaibhav Prajapati, and Ashmit Pramanik, fought back valiantly but were denied by SFS’s resolute defense and the brilliance of goalkeeper Jordan Merit, whose outstanding saves kept St. John’s strikers at bay.

The closing ceremony was graced by Ex-Superior General of MSFS Fr. Agnelo Fernandes along with Vice-Principal Fr. Vishwas Torne, Administrator Fr. Bosco, Fr. Telesphor, and supervisor Abhay Tulankar.

The tournament was organised by Sir Savio Andrew, Allan Khujur, and Ankush Bhadange, under the leadership of Fr. Vishwas Torne,

Individual prizes

Best defender: Yash Jethani (SFS School), best midfielder: Sahil Samudre (St. John’s High School), best goalkeeper: Jordan Merit (SFS School), best forward: Yash Rajwade (St. John’s High School), man-of-the final match Lokansh Chawre (SFS School) and player of the tournament: Moses Joseph (St. John’s High School)