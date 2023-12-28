Shadab, Riya win bronze medals

In 10000 m race, Shadab Pathan clocked 29. 38.74 minutes and secured third place. Uttam Patil of Shivaji University got the first position and Rinku Singh of Lovely Professional University achieved the second position.

Due to this performance, Shadab and Adarsh have qualified for the All India Inter University Athletics Tournament to be held in Chennai from January 4. Vice chancellor Dr Subhash Choudhary, vice-chancellor Dr. Sanjay Dudhe, registrar Dr. Dr. Raju Hivse, sports director of the University Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, Dr. Aditya Soni and others congratulated the players and wished them good luck for the next tournament.