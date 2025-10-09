Shagun expo in city from Nov 1

This Shagun exhibition is being organised by Shagun Events, where stalls of indigenous products, self-reliant India entrepreneurs, promoters of Swadeshi products, small-scale industries, and women entrepreneurs will be set up. Local producers will be greatly encouraged and their products will be put up for sale. Around 10,000 shopping coupons are being collected at the exhibition, and a surprise gift is being offered. Except Saturdays and Sundays, customers will get free entry on paper cuttings. Also, the week-long cultural Fusion entertainment section will feature various competitions daily.

During the exhibition, cultural programs and competitions are arranged through which various gifts will be distributed. Some school students, institutions, groups, etc. can present cultural performances without any charges, and stage with sound system will be available. Competitions for women include special decoration, dance competitions, etc. For children, there are fancy dress competitions, drawing, singing and dance competitions with attractive and useful prizes. The exhibition will be open daily from 12 noon to10 pm.