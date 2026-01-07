Shark swimmers bring laurels

The competition was organised by Shri Ram Swimming Club, Porbandar. In the Under-14 girls category, Bhavi Rajgire secured first place, winning a cash prize of ₹5,000 along with a trophy and certificate. The triathlon included 750 meters swimming, 20 kilometers cycling and 10 kilometers running

In the Under-14 girls section, Lavanya Raut won the silver medal. In the men's above 50 years category, Dr. Bapu Rambhau Shelkar won the bronze medal and received a ₹2,000 cash prize, and a trophy. All participating swimmers displayed excellent determination and endurance in the sprint swimming events, bringing recognition to Nagpur city in the sports field.

In the All India Sea Warrior Competition, Kumari Lavanya Raut participated in the 5 km open water swimming event and secured first Place, winning a cash prize of ₹10,000, along with a trophy and certificate. Swimmers who completed the event within the prescribed time included Rajvardhan Samarth, Purvi Devtale, Aarav Sakde, Tanisha Gayakwad

Ranvijay Harne, Abhinav Gude, Shrimay Budhe, Phalguni Lanjewar, Arnavi Rehpade, Shravani Raut, Bhavi Rajgire

Krishna Chavhan, Rajnandini Samarth, Yashika Lanjewar, Parth Gamep, Manisha Purohit , Deep Bhoyar, Rajendra Mishra, Dr. Bapu Shelokar. All swimmers practiced rigorously before the competition at Ambazari Lake, Khindsi Lake

NIT Swimming Pool, Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Swimming Pool under the expert guidance of swimming coach Sanjay Batwe,