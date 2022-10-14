Sharma, Dubey guide Vidarbha to huge victory

Nagpur, Oct 14

Punjab Kings batsman in IPL Jitesh Sharma once again showed his class in the shorter format of cricke . Batted at number four position he smashed 43 in 19 balls hitting five sixes and a boundary to guide Vidarbha to an emphatic 114-run victory over minnows Mozoram in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday.

Subham Dubey also played an important role in the victory by scoring strokeful 49.

Batting first after winning the toss, Vidarbha amassed 192 for six in 20 overs . Openers Atharva Taide (22, 18b, 2x4, 1x60 and Aman Mokhade (19, 12b, 4x4)started the proceedings for Vidarbha. After the departure of Mokhade with 24 runs on board, skipper Akshay Wadkar gave some good company to Taide and both made 35 run partnership for second wicket. after Taide returned to pavilion it was all Sharma's show who literally clobbered the rival bowlers and smashed 43 in just 19 balls with the strike rate of 226.32. Like Sharma, Shubham Dubey (49, 31b, 4x4, 3x4)

was equally dangerous for the rival bowlers. They both made 54 run partnership for fourth wicket. Apoorva Wankhede (17) and Akshay Karnewar (12) were other main scorers.

For Mizoram, Bobby got two wickets for 30 runs whereas Arinash Yadav, Dika Raite, HM Raite and Taruwar Kohli were chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, Mizoram could able to score only 78 for six in 20 overs. Opener Shreevats (48, 56b, 5x4) held the fort till the end but in vain. For Vidarbha, Aksay Karnewar took two wickets for 19 runs while Aditya Sarvate, Darshan Nalkande and Harsh Dubey got one each. On Sunday Vidarbha will take on Mumbai in their fourth league match.

Scores in brief

Vidarbha: 192/ 6 in 20 overs (Shubham Dubey 49, Jitesh Sharma 43, Akshay Wadkar 24, Atharva Taide 22, Bobby 2 for 30) beat Mizoram: 78 for 6 in 20 overs (Shreevats Goswami 48, Avinash Yadav13, Akshay Karnewar 2 for 19) by 114 runs.