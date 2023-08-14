Sharvari wins silver in fencing

Apart from individual silver in Sabre Under-19 girls category she was also instrumental in winning team silver for Nagpur district.

Sharvari was the captain of Nagpur district girls team. She was selected in the Indian team for the World Junior and Cadet Fencing Championship held in Bulgaria. She finished among top 64th. This year she won gold medal in Khelo India event. A 12th standard student of Saibaba Mahavidyalaya, Sharvari has been undergoing the training at Ahmedabad SAI centre for last four years. In 2018, she won gold medal in SGFI School National held at Manipur in the Under-14 category. She won gold medal in Sub-Junior State-level Championship held at Jalgaon. She attributes her success to parents Vishwas and Smita Gosewade, Deepak Ayalwar, Shreya Ayalwar, Sharad Ayalwar and others. The secretary of Nagpur District Fencing Association Mohammad Shoaib, president Ajay Sontakke, and treasurer Suresh Hazare have congratulated her for winning silver medals.