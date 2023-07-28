Shaunak, Vedika race to joint lead

City's Shaunak Badole and budding Vedika Pal raced with three points apiece to emerge joint leaders at the end of the first day of the Maharashtra State Under 11 Open and Girls FIDE Rating Chess Tournament 2023 organised by Pune District Chess Circle and played at Shree Ganesh Sabhagruha, Karve road in Pune on Friday.

A total 240 players in the boys and girls under 11 category seen in action at the events.

In open category Shaunak Badole (3pts) defeated Anay Ghule of Mumbai Suburb (2pts) in the third round. Another city player Sahejveer Singh Maras (3pts) outwitted Aarav Patil(Kolhapur).

Among the girls, Vedika Pal (3pts) defeated city mate Divyanshi Khandelwal (2pts).

Anvi Hirde of city downed Ovi Pawade of Pune (2pts),

The tournament was inaugurated by Dhyanchand Awardee GM Abhijit Kunte, Niranjan Godbole, Secretary of Maharashtra Chess Association and Bhushan Shriwas, Secretary of Chess Association Nagpur, Prakash Kunte, VP of PDCC, Mr. Nitin Shenvi, Chief Arbiter Dipti Shidore, Rajendra Shidore and tournament director Vinita Kshotri were present on the occasion.