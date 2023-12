Sheikh, Om, Krupal, Jay triumph

In the Under-19 section, Jilani secured seven points to win the title.Om Salve won the title with five points in the Under-17 section. Krupal Wanjari remained unbeaten and secured the Under-15 crown with eight points. Jay Sawalakhe (7.5) and Shourya Ambone (7) won Under-13 and Under-11 titles respectivley.

Guests chief arbiter Sushant Jumde, Jagdish Chaudhary , arbiter Nilesh Chhanawar, Shamsundar Agrawal ,Amit Temburne and others distributed the prizes worth Rs 50,000.

Results

U-19: Sheikh Jilani (7), Rudraksh Borkar (7), Shantanu Rajurkar (6.5), Rishikesh Gaikwad (6), Keyur Gupta (6)

U-17: Om Salve (5), Kajal Kawale (4.5), Arpit Pal (4), Aryan Gorle (3), Parth Bagde (3)

U-15: Krupal Wanjari (8), Mayank Hedau (7), Soham Satafale (6.5), Anisha Kumbhalkar (6), Kameksha Janbandhu (6).

U-13: Jay Sawalakhe (7.5), Vallabh Bhake (6), arnav Moon (6), Ajinkya Pise (6), Aarav Moon (5.5)

U-11: Shourya Ambone (7), Gritav Shahan (6.5), Ansh Kurukwar (6), Atharva NHimbalkar (5.5), Shivam Shah (5.5)

U-9: Atharva Goenka (6), Arjun Hedau (5.5), Arihant Rangari (5.5), Shlok Suryawanshi (5.5), Hiranmay Ingle (5)

U-7: Swaraj Mishra (7), Lavanya Mahadik (5), Randheer Himte (5), Arnav Kunchalwar (4.5). Vihan Gadbail (4.5).