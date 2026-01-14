Shibani, Surmayee set up title clash

In the first semi-final, Shibani Gupte made a light work of Devashree Dagwar 6-0, 6-0 whereas Surmayee entered te final defeating Vaanya Agarwal 6-0, 6-3.

In the boys quarters, Vihaan Srivastava beat Hriishav Ravalah 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in a thrilling three set match. Both boys were very good today and made very few errors. Soham Ransubhe beat Akhilesh Chavan 6-1, 6-3 in a one sided affair. Puranjay Kutwal beat Ansh Patel 6-3, 5-0 (retired). Mohit Charmode beat Rudra Patwardhan 6-4, 6-2 most surprisingly as Rudra is the second seed player and Mohit is the challenger. Mohit raised his game and overcame the challenge.

ResultsGirls SF: Shibani Gupte beat Devashree Dagwar 6-0, 6-0; Surmayee Sathe beat Vaanya Agarwal 6-0, 6-3

Boys QF: Vihaan Srivastava beat Hriishav Ravalah 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; Soham Ransubhe beat Akhilesh Chavan 6-1, 6-3; Puranjay Kutwal beat Ansh Patel 6-3, 5-0 (retired), Mohit Charmode beat Rudra Patwardhan 6-4, 6-2

Boy doubles QF: Vihaan Pongde &Mohit Charmode beat Neev Bhansali& Anagh Agrawal 1-6, 6-0(10-3), Hitarth Surana & Meeresh Girdhani beat Vihaan Srivastava & Manas Reddy Meka 6-4, 6-4; Soham Ransubhe & Hriishiv Ravalah beat Ansh Patel&Nihit Murarka (walk over); Vishwas Chandrasekaran & Akhilesh Chavan beat Hayraj Agrawa l& Vivaan Parikh 6-1, 6-0