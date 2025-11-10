Shorey, Mokhande put Vid on top

At close of play on Day 3, Odisha, needing 345 runs for victory, were 44/0 in their second innings.

Earlier in the day, Vidarbha bowlers, led by debutant Gaurav Farde (4/28) and Parth Rekhade (3/31) dismissed Odisha for 160 in their first innings, thereby ensuring a handy 126-run lead.

Vidarbha launched their second innings on a positive note and went for quick runs. They lost Atharva Taide early, but Mokhade and Shorey took Odisha's bowling apart, adding 199 runs for the second wicket in 287 balls to allow their captain Akshay Wadkar to declare at 218/2, shortly after both batsmen reached their individual milestones.

Shorey, who top-scored with 144 in the first innings, made 101 in 161 balls with eight boundaries before being dismissed. Mokhade, reached his third century of the season off 152 balls with seven boundaries and remained unbeaten on 101.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 1st innings 286 all out in 118.4 overs (Dhruv Shorey 144, R Samarth 49, Yash Rathod 38; Sambit Baral 3/69)

Odisha 1st innings 160 all out in 73.3 overs (Subransu Senapati 41; Gaurav farde 4/28, Parth Rekahde 3/31)

Vidarbha 2nd innings 218/2 decl. in 59 overs (Aman Mokhade 101 not out, Dhruv Shorey 101)

Odisha 2nd innings 44/0 in 12 overs

Odisha need 301 runs to win