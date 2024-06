Shourya wins bronze in

Shourya Madavi is trained in Ace Badminton Academy by coach Ashish Rajput at Divisional Sports Complex,Mankapur,Nagpur.

She was congratulated by MBA president Arun Lakhani, NDBA president Kundatai Vijaykar, vice president Anand Bajaj and Shriram Purohit, NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar, joint secretary Bhavana Agrey, treasurer Anant Apte EC members Gurdeep SIngh Arora, Bhavesh Deshmukh, Sneha Faizpurkar and by her parents.

Results

Qualifying round of 64; Beat Vainavi Thanduri (Telengana) 8-15, 15-9, 15-12

Qualifying round of 32: Beat Harini Vijaya Baskar (Tamilnadu) 15-3, 15-13

Qualifying round of 16; Beat Bhavanthiga Ramkumar (Tamil Nadu) 15-6, 16-14

Main Draw round of 64: Beat Dianka Waldia [9] (Delhi): 21-19, 21-17

Main Draw round of 32; Beat Sarayu Suryaneni (Telengana) 21-18, 21-16

Main Draw round of 16; Beat Sneha Lamba [8] (Rajasthan): 21-15, 21-15

Main Draw QF: Shourya Madavi Beat Suhina Roy (Karnataka): 21-19, 21-19

Main Draw SF: Lost to Tanvi Patri (Odisha) 6-21;18-21