Shraddha wins gold in skating nationals

Shraddha Kadu is a student of LAD College Nagpur studying in 11 th Class (Arts). She won the gold medal in 14-to 17 years girls speed inline category.

She participated four times in State Championship and has won four silver and three bronze medals . She also represented CBSE Nationals and won the two silver and two bronze medals.

Shraddha has been taking training under her sister Janhavi Kadu (National player ) and from Dr. Upendra Varma.

She attributes the credit of her success to mother Vaishali Kadu, NDRSA's founder members Baba Deshpande and Sunil Shirsikar president Shabbir Vali, chairman Anil Bobde, vice president Adv. Sachin Sambre, NDRSA secretary Dr. Upendra Varma , treasurer Swapnil

Samarth , Nitin Kathote, Kunal Dandekar and all the Committee Members of Nagpur

District Roller Skating Association.