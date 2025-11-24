Shreeansh in State badminton team

Shreeansh is standard 5th student of Podar World School, Bokhara Road Koradi Naka . He regularly practices at Chetak Sir’s Shuttlers Craze Badminton Academy under the guidance of BWF certified coach Chetak Khedikar at Indoor stadium, Divisional Sports complex, Mankapur. Sreeansh credited his achievement to his coach Chetak Khedikar, his parents and the Nagpur District Badminton Association officials for their continued support.