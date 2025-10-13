Shreya shines as Vid beat J&K

In reply, Vidarbha faltered at the beginning and were 19/3 before recovering to win by three wickets and one over to spare. Mona Meshram anchored the chase with an unbeaten 32, while Bharti Fulmali contributed 25. Shreya who dismissed opener Ruqia Amin early on, returned to claim two wickets in one over, including that of J&K skipper Jasia Akhter, who top-scored with 38.She was adjudged the Player of the Match. Vidarbha now have 12 points from four matches.

Brief scores

J&K 101/7 in 20 overs (Jasia Akhter 38; Shreya Lanjewar 3/20)

Vidarbha 102/7 in 19 overs (Mona Meshram 32 n.o.; Bharti Fulmali 25)

Result: Vidarbha won by 3 wickets

Player of the Match: Shreya Lanjewar