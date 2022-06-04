Shriram Krida Mandal achieve success in kho kho

Nagpur, June 4

Shriram Krida Mandal Musewadi (Ramtek) won the recently held Vidarbha level Kho-Kho Competition at Warora in the Under-15 girls group. In the final match, Shriram Krida Mandal defeated Akola team.

Jyoti Bhoyar won the award for the best attacking player. Similarly, Shriram Krida Mandal also excelled in the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Kho-Kho Tournament held in Nagpur. In this competition, they won the championship in the Under-16 boys group and finished runners-up in the under-16 girls' group. In the women's category, Shriram Krida Mandal got third place. Among the boys under 16, Swapnil Zade won the award for best attacker. Shivam Amrute won the award for best protector and among girls, Jyoti Bhoyar won the award for best attacker. All these players are being guided by Nayan Munghate, Shreyas Dongre, Yogesh Ghugguskar. Officials of Shriram Krida Mandal and office bearers of Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandla congratulated all the players.