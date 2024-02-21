Shriram, Vidarbha Youth men advance

In women section, Vidarbha Krida Mandal Katol and Chhatrapati Krida Mandal Nagpur won two matches.

Shriram Krida Mandal defeated Maharashtra Krida Mandal 24-14 by 10 points. Swapnil Salame played for the winning team for 3 minutes and 40 seconds. Badal Uke took seven wickets. Vidarbha Youth Katol defeated Chhatrapati Youth 28-8. Komal Mahajan of the winning team played for 2 minutes and 50 seconds and also picked up three wickets. Prashant Pandre took six wickets. Ansh Patil of the losing team picked up four wickets. In women's section, Vidarbha Krida Mandal Katol defeated Shriram Krida Mandal by an innings and two wickets in the first match. Yutti Vaidya of the winning team fought the fort for a total of seven minutes and 10 seconds and lost five wickets. Divya Savarkar contributed with four wickets. In the second match, Vidarbha Krida Mandal defeated Maharashtra Krida Mandal by 11 wickets. Chhatrapati Youth Krida Mandal first beat Maharashtra Krida Mandal by seven wickets in one innings and in the second match Vidarbha Krida Mandal defeated Nagpur by four wickets in one innings. Secretary of Vidarbha Kho-Kho Association Sudhir Nimbalkar inaugurated the tournament.