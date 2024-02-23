Shriwas takes Lokmat into semis
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 23, 2024 10:00 PM2024-02-23T22:00:02+5:302024-02-23T22:00:02+5:30
In reply, Shriwas took three wickets for 17 runs as Loksatta innings folded at 92 runs. Manoj Chandankhede top ...
In reply, Shriwas took three wickets for 17 runs as Loksatta innings folded at 92 runs. Manoj Chandankhede top scored with 33 for the losing side. Tejinder Singh Renu,President of Nagpur Residential Hotels Association and Praful Nandedkar, Secretary, Bankers' Sports Council gave the man of the match award to Shriwas.Open in app