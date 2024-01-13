Shruti, Adesh win high jump
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 13, 2024 07:55 PM2024-01-13T19:55:01+5:302024-01-13T19:55:01+5:30
In the Under-16 girls section, Shruti was followed by Purva Jagdish and Sana Ramteke for second and third place. ...
In the Under-18 boys section, Alhad Raut and Ankit Bhal finished second and third respectivley. The first three winners got Rs 2,000, Rs 1,700 and Rs 1,500 respectively.