Shruti for international swimming contest

Shruti has been rigorously training at the swimming pools of CP Club Nagpur and the National Institute of Swimming, Besa Road, under the expert guidance of international swimming coaches Dr. Jaiprakash Dubley and Mangesh Gokhale.

A seasoned athlete, Shruti has previously participated in the All India Inter-University Swimming Competition and the National-Level Championships organized by the Swimming Federation of India. Most recently, she was honored as the Best Female Swimmer at an open swimming competition held on March 8 in celebration of International Women’s Day.