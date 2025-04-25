Shruti wins two gold, one silver
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: April 25, 2025 23:35 IST2025-04-25T23:35:02+5:302025-04-25T23:35:02+5:30
Representing India in the above-40 age category, Shruti clinched gold in the 100-meter and 200-meter backstroke events and secured silver in the 50-meter backstroke category. The competition was held on Friday in Dubai and witnessed participation from swimmers across the globe.
Shruti's remarkable performance is a result of her dedicated training at the CP Club Nagpur, Nagpur Improvement Trust , and the National Institute of Swimming, Besa Road, Nagpur. She credited her success to her international-level coaches, Dr. Jaiaprakash Dubley and Mangesh Gokhale