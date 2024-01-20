Shubha, Risha win 100 m race

Shubha Vishwas clocked the best time of 12.27 seconds to clinch the first position in the boys' 100m race in the athletics competition He was followed by Uttarakhand's Amar Singh clocking 12.57 seconds and South Bihar's Vicky Kumar clocking 12.74 seconds to finish second and third respectively.

In the girls category, Risha Saikai of Assam clocked 14.05 seconds to win the 100m. Shruti Satara of West Bengal followed with 14.36 seconds and Divyanshi of West Uttar Pradesh finished second and third with a time of 14.66 seconds.

UP's Khushi Khatna and North East's Rahul Pegu first in long jump

Khushi Khatna of West Uttar Pradesh came first in the long jump among girls. Khushi achieved the first position with a best distance of 4.46m She was followed by Rani Kushwaha of South Uttar Pradesh who finished second with 4.44m and Deepika Pachung of North East with 4.43m. Among the boys, Rahul Pegu from Northeast came first, Aryan Kaushal from North Himachal came second and Dhananjay Pooran from South Jharkhand came third.

Earlier Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the tournament. CMD of MECL Indradev Narayan presided over the function. Vice chancellor of RTM Nagpur University Dr Subhash Chaudhary was the guest of honour.