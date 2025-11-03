Shubham gives victory to Nagpur Blues

Shubham, with the help of his teammates, scored in the 8th minute, giving Nagpur Blues the lead — which ultimately proved decisive.

During the match, the referee issued several warnings for rough play. From Nagpur Blues, Kamran Ansar (10th min), Prateek Rahangdale (78th min), and Rahi Shaikh (90 2 min) received yellow cards, while FSA’s Syed Fawaz (67th min) and Sahil Chopde (86th min) were also cautioned.