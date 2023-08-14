Shubham Kumar takes sole lead

The event is recognised by Chess Association Nagpur, Maharashtra Chess Association, AICF and FIDE. Six players namely Sohum Pawar , Ram Vishal Parab, Prathmesh Dharmadhikari, Piyush Narsikar all Maharashtra, Ravi Palsule, Madhya Pradesh and Rohan Gourabathni of Telangana are on the second spot with 5.5 points to their credit.

Earlier, In the fourth round played in morning in one of the upsets, AGM Mathiyazhagan M. toppled second seed Rohit of Pondicherry. Top seed Ram Parab however bounced back from a draw on the first day with all three wins on day two to be on joint second spot behind sole leader Shubham Kumar.

The sixth round of the event was inaugurated by director, Raisoni Group Dr Vivek Kapoor by playing a move on the chess board. The last three rounds will be held on Tuesday followed by prize distribution ceremony.

IA Swapnil Bansod is the chief arbiter for the event who is being assisted by FA Shiva Iyer, FA Amit Tembhurne, FA Shubham Soni, SNA Prayas Ambade, SNA N. Nagalaxmi, SNA Sonal Tambi, SNA Shyam Agrawal, SNA Shrikant Bagde, SNA Bharti Dhote, Prathamesh Machave, Shishir Indurkar and Amit Bhongare.