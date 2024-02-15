Siddharth, Aditri, Yash, Sharwani set pool on fire

Siddharth Sanga won 100 m freestyle event while Aditri clinched the tile in the girls category . Yash Gulhane emerged champion in 1000 m freestyle event. Shrawani Madankar triumphed in 100 m girls freestyle category. Other winners include Naman Bhonde, Ovi Pidurkar, Sarang Raut, Sarosh Daware, Shiv Nagpure, Dhanashree Tabhane, Sarang Raut, Sharvani Ingole, Anjali Gajbhiye, Surendra Pawar and Nitisha Shambharkar. Director PR of Raisoni Group Amit Gandhare, Sanjay Satpute, Amol Raipurkar and Sambhaji Bhosle, graced the prize distribution function.