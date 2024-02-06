Silk India exhibition and sale till Feb 13

This exhibition will remain open till 13 February at Chitnavis Center located in Civil Lines. Various attractive and excellent products of fashion jewelery and home decoration including cotton and silk sarees of different provinces, dress materials, suits, stoles, kurtas, kurtis, dupattas are available here.

Discounts are also being given on some of these products. Bhagalpuri Silk, Tussar Silk, Kosa and Khadi Silk, Lucknow Chikanwork, Jamdani, Banarasi Silk, Maheshwari Silk, Chanderi, Patola Bandhani, Kutchi Embroidery, Block Print and Sanganeri Print, Bangalore Silk and Printed Crepe, Tabi Silk and Jammu Kashmir Sarees and Dress material is Bengal silk saree and Balucherry, Katha, Tandil and Jamdani Kosa silk and tribal work products. Whereas, Dharmavaram, Gadwal, Vyankatagiri, Mangalagiri, Uppada Kalamkari and Pochampalli of Andhra Pradesh are available in the exhibition.