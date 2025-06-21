Singh re-elected as PRSI national VP (W)

During PRSI's Annual General Meeting and elections, held in New Delhi on Saturday Election Officer Prof. Subhash Sood declared SP Singh as re-elected unopposed for the 2025-27 term. Singh was first elected unopposed to this position in June 2023. He also notably served as the chairman of the Nagpur Chapter for many years. After retiring as Advisor (Public Relations) from Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), SP Singh is currently serving as an officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT). Prof. Sood also announced Dr. Ajit Pathak as the national president, and U.S. Sharma, Narendra Mehta, and Anu Majumdar as vice presidents for the South, North, and East regions respectively. Dr. PLK Murthy was declared the general secretary and Dilip Chauhan the treasurer. All office bearers were elected unopposed.