Six from city qualify for main draw

Main draw signing-in is on Sunday from 12 noon to 2 pm at MSLTA Tennis Academy, Ramnagar, Nagpur.

The main draw will be played from Monday morning at 9.30 am wherein other seeded players will be seen in action. This tournament will continue till Friday. NDHTA officials Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar and Mr Vijay Naidu are the tournament director and secretary respectively. Vishal Landge is the tournament supervisor

In the Under-14 boys section, Pranav Gaikwad, Shon Ugale, Rishi Choudhary, Manvendra Trivedi, Sanay Nathani, Vihaan Pondge, Annav Verma, Nirmay Jambhulkar and Vivaan Parikh have been given top seeds .

Results (Final qualifying round)

Pranav Gaikwad beat Swaraj Bhosale 6-3,6-1; Shon Ugale beat Armaan Taneja 6-0, 6-1; Ansh Patel beat Rishi Chaudhary 5-7,6-1,10-6; Manvendra Trivedi beat Anish Kothawade 6-1,6-0; Sanay Nathani beat Johan Babaria 6-0,6-0;

Arnav Pande beat Vihaan Pondge 6-4,6-1; Anagh Agrawal beat Vivaan Parikh 3-6,6-3,10-6; Arnav Verma beat Nirmay Jambhulkar 6-2,6-0