SJAN inter-press cricket from tomorrow

Defending champion Lokmat will take on Dainik Bhaskar in an inaugural fixture at 8. 30 am

The kits of the tournament were distributed on Sunday at SJAN office. Director of Ankur Seeds Vishal Umalkar , Sunil Kuhikar of Shanknaad, senior journalist Charudutt Kahu graced the occasion. SJAN president Dr Ram Thakur and secretary Paritosh Pramanik also shared the dais.

Eight teams are divided into two groups. Group A includes defending champions Lokmat, Times of India, Dainik Bhaskar and Loksatta while Group B has last year’s runners-up Punyanagari, Tarun Bharat, Sakal and Navbharat. Matches will be held on league-cum-knock-out basis and top two from each group will make it to the semi-finals. The final will be played on March 3. The tournament will be played in coloured clothing and with white Wisden balls from Sports Link.