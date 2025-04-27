SJAN new executive body formed

Nagpur

The new executive committee of the Sports Journalists’ Association of Nagpur (SJAN) was formed during the annual general meeting and elections held on Sunday.

Naresh Shelke of Sakal and Amit Sampat of The Times of India have been elected as president and secretary whereas Nilesh Deshpande (Lokmat Times) was elected as the vice-president. Deep Sudhakar of Lokmat Samachar is executive committe member.

The entire executive body was elected unopposed for a term of three years (2025-2028). Advocate Paritosh Pathak was the Election Officer.

