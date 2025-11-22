SK Porwal emerge football champ

Hislop’s goals came from Aditya Chandane and Chris Joseph, with the first half ending level at 2–2 before Porwal sealed the victory.

The tournament was graced by RTMNU acting sports director Dr. Sambhaji Bhosale as chief guest, along with management representative Akhil Porwal, while the prize distribution ceremony was graced by CEO of SPM Dr. S. S. Dhondge accompanied by secretary Vijay Kumar Sharma, Prof. Dr. Vinay Chavan, Principal Dr. S. R. Dahat, vice principals Dr. Manish Chakravarty and Dr. Renu Tiwari, and several faculty members.

The Sports Department of Porwal College worked hard for the overall success of the tournament The event was conducted under the overall supervision of Dr. Indrajit Basu of SK Porwal College, supported by the organising staff. RTMNU also announced that the university selection trials will be held from November 24 to 26 from 2 PM onwards at SK Porwal College, Kamptee.