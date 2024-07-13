Skaters secure govt jobs

International Inline hockey player Ayush Narendra Meshram as tax assistant in Income Tax Department Mumbai.

National roller hockey player Dhananjay Dashrath Jadhav has got the job in the police department as head constable in Mumbai.

Two other players from Pune have also been appointed Class one officers as per information from officials of Skating Association of Maharashtra Vikram Ingale and Sidhant Kamble, both Asian Games bronze medalists and

Shiv Chatrapati Awardees have been appointed as class one officers

NDSA officials including Sunil Shirsikar,Baba Deshpande (founder members) chairman Anil Bobde, president

Sabbir Vali, vice president Advocate Sachin Sambre , treasurer , Swapnil Samarth, secretary , Dr.Upendra Varma- EC members Kunal Dandekar, Nitin Kathote and Ratan Singh Marhas have congratulate all the Athletes and wish them well for their future .