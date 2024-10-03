Skating contest from tomorrow

Age group for speed skating are 5 to 7 years, 7 to 9 years, 9 to 11 years 11 to 14 years, 14 to 17 years and above 17years. Age group for roller / inline hockey are Under-11,Under-14, Under-17 and above 17 years.

Clubs or skaters affiliated with Nagpur District Roller Skating Association can contact secretry Dr. Upendra Varma (9423638502), Swapnil Samarth (9372733737), Kunal Dandekar ( 9372478968) or Nitin Kathote (9370166644) for further details.