Slew of chess tournaments in coming days

The Annual 13th St. Vincent Pallotti Memorial Nagpur District Interschool and Junior College Chess Championship (Boys and Girl) will be organised till July 21 at St. Vincent Palloti School, Nagpur.

The 21st L.G.Somalwar Memorial Inter-School Sub-Junior Team Chess Champoionship (Boys) and 15th L.G.Somalwar Memorial Inter-School Chess Tournament (Girls) will be oprganised by Somalwar Academy Education Society at Somalwar Khamla School from August 1 to August 4. The 3rd Nagpur Below 1600 Open FIDE Rating Chess Tournament being organised by Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation would be held at G.H.Raisoni Institute of Information and Technology, Wadi Hingna Link Road, Nagpur from Augu8st 13 to 15 .

1st Nagpur One day International FIDE Rapid Rating Chess Tournament being organised by Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation would be held at the same venue from August 16, 2023.

All the above events are recognised by the Chess Association Nagpur which is affiliated to the Maharashtra Chess Association as official body for the district of Nagpur. All the other one day/weekend events conducted under any other banner are not recognised by Chess Association Nagpur.

Players cautioned over unauthorised tourneys

While the Chess Association Nagpur is committed to maintain the transparency in organisation of the chess events at Nagpur, it has been noticed that some individuals, organisers and institutions are organising un-recognised one day and weekend events without recognition of the Chess Association Nagpur so as to avoid any transparency in the organisation of the events.

In view of the above, the players and chess enthusiasts are cautioned and advised to check the recognition status of chess events before enrolling in such events.