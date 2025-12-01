Smooth sailing for seeded players

The AITA Junior Circuit National Series (NS) is considered to be a very tough tournament where highly ranked players come from all over the country.

In boys singles, top seed Aarav Chhallani of Mumbai had a smooth ride over Nagpur Boy Vihaan Pondge 6-0, 6-0. Second seed Vishwak Reddy of Hyderabad will face Arjun Dharmadhikari of Jabalpur. Third seed Pranav Gaikwad of Nagpur overcame the challenge from Atharva Shukul of Nagpur 6-1, 6-3. Fourth seed Vir Chattur from Mumbai beat Vivaan Parikh of Nagpur 6-0, 6-2.

The tournament was inaugurated by president of NDHTA Kumar Kale in presence of Sudhir Bhiwapurkar, Vikram Naidu, Ganesh Pagey and Vijay Naidu, all EC members of NDHTA. Tournament Supervisor Sejal Kenia is conducting the tournament as a ITF White Badge referee. Nagpur's winter chill is pleasing to the players but also as the sun sets early, matches of the day need to be finished on time. The curator and team of NDHTA have done a wonderful job of preparing the clay courts for the tournament. The tournament will conclude on Saturday.