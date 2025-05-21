Sneha scores hatrick as as Eagle drub Xcite Play 4-0

Earlier former senior player and WIFA Under-14 selector Anie Pau inaugurated the tournament in the presence of NDFA general secretary Stenley Gregory and AB Khan. In all four teams are vying for the top honours.

According to Stanley Gregory, from this tournament the team will be selected for Inter-District Championship to be held at Palghar.

Fixtures

22.5.25 Xciteplay v/s Mahayouth FC. 7.00 am.

22.5.25 Eagle FC v/s Squadron FC. 8.00 am.

23.5.25 Mahayouth FC v/s Eagle FC. 7.00 am.

23.5.25. Xciteplay v/s Squadron FC. 8.0 0am.