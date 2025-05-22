Sneha students achieve exceptional results

This year, 32% of the total students at Sneha Tuition Classes scored above 90%, which is a matter of great pride for the institution. Also 34% students scored between 85% and 90%, marking another level of commendable success.

To honor these achievements, a felicitation ceremony was recently organized. The event was graced by Professor Rajnikant Bondre (Founder), Mrs. Sneha Bondre (Director), and Mr. Sapan Sharma (Academic Head).