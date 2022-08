SNG girls drub SKS, GKM teams win

Nagpur, May11

Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG) made a light work of Saraswati Kanya Sangh(SKS) ' B' whereas Gurudeonagar Krida Mandal (GKM) boys and girls teams recorded victories in the Junior District Basketball Tournament organised under fourth edition of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav on Wednesday.

In a one sided affair SNG dominated all the quarters 13-1, 6-2, 21-4, 5-3 to record huge 45-11 victory Thanks to Swati Wankhede (12) and SaeeDeshmukh (10) for their fabulous performance. For SKS 'B', Kalyani Gahane(6) fought the lone battle.

In another match, Guudeonagar Krida Mandal (GKM) recorded 36-10 victory over host NBYS, The quarterwise score in favour of GK read 12-4, 12-4, 10-0, 2-2). Anjali Nandanpawar top scored with 13 points. In the boys section, GKM downed Spartan 45-24 whereas NYSS overcame UBA10-8.

RESULTS

Girls: SNG (Swati Wankhede 12, Saee Deshmukh 10) bt SKS-B (Kalyani Gahane 6) 45-11 (13-1, 6-2, 21-4, 5-3);

GKM (Anjali Nandanwar 13) bt NBYS (Devashree Karale 6) 36-10 (12-4, 12-4, 10-0, 2-2);

Boys: GKM (Tejas Talmale 10) bt Spartan (Chetan Thapa 18) 45-24 (16-10, 6-6, 7-4, 16-4); NYSS (Atharva Kolte 10) bt UBA (Brijesh Shahu 8) 29-19 (9-2, 3-4, 8-1, 9-12); NKM (Dewang Nagulwar 7) bt NSCA (Pushkraj Chaurasia 8) 29-21 (5-4, 12-7, 2-2, 10-7)