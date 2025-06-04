Social viral

Spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya played an important role in ending Bengaluru's 18-year drought of winning the IPL trophy with his star performance. After becoming the champion, Krunal was seen dancing and having fun with his supporters in the hotel lobby on the song 'Zhingaat' from the Marathi film Sairat. Now this video has become viral on the social media. Krunal took two wickets for 17 runs against Punjab in the final, for which he was also selected as the Player of the Match.

Celebrate but don't break the rules

As soon as Bengaluru became the IPL champion, their fans celebrated on the streets all night. But, a video from Vijayawada is going viral on social media, in which the crazy fans are sitting on a motorcycle and dragging the barricades installed for traffic safety with them. Tagging the Andhra Pradesh Police, a user wrote, "Take strict action against such miscreants". It is worth noting that last night in different cities of the country, Bengaluru fans were also seen dancing to the horns of buses and trucks.

RCB finally won the cup

Bengaluru fans, overjoyed by their victory, are seen celebrating the victory in a strange way. In view of this, a clip of a South Indian film is going viral on social media in which actor Sunil is riding his bicycle on the road in his own tune and suddenly cuts in front of a truck. Due to this, the truck driver loses control over the steering and the vehicle directly collides with the divider. After this, Sunil gets down from the bicycle and starts dancing and in his background many vehicles are seen flying in the air.