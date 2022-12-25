Soham excels in div chess tourney
Soham displayed his skills on the board and scored 4.5 points out of 6. He was among the few in his category to enter the State level tournament. Principal Perveen Cassad, vice-principal Bhakti Bodbe, mentor Kiran Pathak and the staff congratulated Soham and wished him the best for the next level.