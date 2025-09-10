Solar Square launches first experience centre in Nagpur

Nagpur

Solar Square, the country's leading rooftop solar company, today announced the launch of its first solar experience centre in Nagpur. On the occasion of the launch of this centre at Glocal Square in Sitabuldi, Solar Square co-founder and CEO Shreya Mishra said in a press conference that this new center has been designed with the intention of bringing awareness among people by removing their misconceptions about rooftop solar. People can easily get information about rooftop solar by coming here. A demo can be seen of how the windbreak mount can easily withstand very strong winds from the life-size solar power plant installed in the center. Necessary information regarding the maintenance of solar rooftop will be available in the gamified demo zone. Using digital visualization tools, homeowners will be able to decide to install solar panels on their roofs by knowing how they will look. Here customers are being given a 5-year performance guarantee. There is a loan facility. In the zero investment scheme, the facility of 'as much bill, as much EMI' will be available. The life of the solar panel will be 25 years. If the rooftop solar produces less electricity than the claim, then a money back guarantee is being given. Customers will also get the benefit of reduction in GST rates.

Solar Square has so far installed rooftop solar in 25,000 houses and more than 300 housing societies across the country. The company also has many corporate and commercial clients. By March 2026, the company is going to open 5 more experience centers in major cities. These include Pune, Lucknow and Bhopal. The company was recently included in the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers 2025 list and Forbes Asia 100 to Watch 2025.