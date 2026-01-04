SoS organises guest lecture

Pediatricianand Neonatologist chairman of Academics, Nelson Hospital). It was quite an influential session where Dr. Deopujari enlightened the students and revealed

his secrets to become an innovator. He guided the students to exhibit a concept without letting

others know about it. He produced various ideas like Lung Pump- a device to hear the first

breath of a newborn and many other such life saving devices. The lecture concluded with a question answer round where the students got an open stage to display their curiosities and get wings to their ideas. All in all the session was fruitful and left a long lasting impression in the minds of SOS Young Achievers.