SOS, Somalwar, St. Joseph's win

Lokmat Campus Club and Saoji Masale present Campus Club Premier League organized by D. Y. Patil International School Sports Academy in MIHAN area.

In the girls' match St. Joseph's defeated Somalwar Nikals by nine wickets. St. Joseph's scored 103 runs for 1 in 10 overs. They restricted Somalwar to 38 for 4 and won by 65 runs. Alyssa Anthony was the standout player with 27 runs and one wicket.

In the second match, Anshuka Nigutkar's 47-ball 81 helped SOS Beltarodi post 118 for 6. Vidyasadhana Convent also tried to win but fell short by 18 runs. Their innings was restricted to 100 for 5. Anshuka was adjudged the best player.

In the boys' match, Somalwar team defeated Suyash Convent by nine wickets. Somalwar, who restricted Suyash team to 58 for 4, won the match by scoring 51 for 1. Aditya Pathak, who scored 36 runs off 18 balls and took one wicket, was declared the man of the match.

SOS defeated Poddar World School by 58 runs. Man of the Match award winner Sushant Ugle scored 68 runs in 34 balls as SOS posted 116 for 2. Sushant also excelled in bowling, taking two wickets to restrict Podar team to 58 for 4.