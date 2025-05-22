Spacewood launches new furniture solutions

The new collection features a versatile range of sofas, wall panels, partitions, coffee tables, TV Units, and storage pieces, thoughtfully crafted to meet the needs of today’s homeowners. Whether optimizing space in urban apartments or adding warmth to expansive family rooms, each piece blends contemporary design with everyday practicality.

“Our goal is to provide solutions that reflect the way people live today,” said Mr. Kirit Joshi, Founder Director at Spacewood. “This collection balances aesthetic appeal with ergonomic comfort, modularity, and durability—everything needed to create a welcoming and livable space.” For more details interested can visit Spacewood Expericence Center: T48 MIDC, Hingna Road, Nagpur.